Two men charged with murder in Toronto shooting

Toronto police say two men are facing murder charges following a fatal shooting last week that killed one man and injured another.

The men, both 41, are charged with one count each of first-degree murder and attempt to commit murder.

The charges are related to a shooting on Oct. 21 that killed 37-year-old Nikie Timm and sent another man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say Timm was found in a north-end parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and was later pronounced dead in hospital.