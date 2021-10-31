Owen Sound come from behind to defeat Sting

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — The Owen Sound Attack snapped a two-game losing skid with a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over the Sarnia Sting in the Ontario Hockey League Saturday.

Deni Goure scored 5:38 into the third period to complete the comeback for Owen Sound (3-6-1).

The Attack were losing 3-1 in the second period when Nolan Seed and Stepan Machacek scored within two minutes to tie the game.

Ryan Mast, Brayden Guy and Ty Voit found the back of the net for Sarnia (1-4-2).