No winning ticket for Saturday's Lotto 649 jackpot

News 03:03 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $8 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 3 will be an estimated $10 million.

