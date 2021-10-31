Airlines on long runway to recovery

The easing of travel restrictions and rising vaccination rates have allowed demand to improve but the aviation sector's future "remains more uncertain than it has in decades," says a report from Deloitte advocating reform in the Canadian aviation sector.

"The pandemic has completely upended the sector's future," the report said, noting it could take up to five years for air traffic in North America to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Garth Lund, chief commercial officer at Flair Airlines, says the recovery so far has been uneven. Low-cost airlines like Flair that are expanding their fleet will see a much faster recovery with these types of carriers increasing their market share globally from before the pandemic.

That's because they mainly serve leisure travel which has seen pent-up demand. They've also parked fewer of their planes than legacy carriers, been able to secure newer planes and have used the pandemic to get better airport deals, recruit crews and catapult the growth of the business.

"The past 18 months or so, or even past six months was really a bit of a once in a lifetime opportunity for really catalyzing that growth," Lund said.

For the industry as a whole, vaccinations for both passengers and employees are key.

"I think that helps people's confidence to travel," added Charles Duncan, president of Swoop, WestJet's low-cost carrier.

However, business travel — which is Air Canada's bread and butter and helps to offset lower leisure fares — could face a longer road back to normalcy as many big companies have postponed reopening their offices.

Galardo said that until business recovers, it will be betting even more on the leisure market that has been more resilient and is partly supported by multicultural communities travelling to visit families and relatives around the globe.

Westjet's Weatherill said uncertainty around travel restrictions and testing requirements are contributing to passenger reluctance to purchase tickets.

Testing is expensive, especially the PCR test required to re-enter Canada. As vaccinations become available to children as young as five, the industry wants to see testing, which it views as the "last major logistical and economic hurdle to recovery" end in 2022.

"It's also unnecessary in our view, and it's in a world where effectively everyone who's travelling is double vaccinated," Weatherill said.

The hope is that an updated U.S. air passenger policy allowing vaccinated travellers to rely on rapid tests instead of PCR tests or use self-testing kits will be adopted by Canada.

"We would hope that Canada eventually sees the light (and end the PCR requirement)," said Robert Kokonis, president of airline consulting firm AirTrav Inc.

"Once we do that, I see demand further improving in the forward booking season, both for winter and for summer."

The impending reopening of the U.S. border for Canadian travellers on Nov. 8 will also help to boost passenger confidence because there's been confusion with air travel being permitted while the land border has been closed, added Lund.

"Adding more consistency between the two will just help people to have that confidence to to fly south."

Meanwhile, a 120 per cent increase in fuel costs over the past year to the highest level since 2014 presents a challenge for all airlines, which are loathe to impose fuel surcharges.

"We haven’t had a domestic fuel surcharge at WestJet since 2008," Duncan said.

"We do not intend to bring back a fuel surcharge and will work diligently to manage this increasing expense while maintaining low fares for Canadians, as we have consistently done over the last 13 years."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC, TSX:TRZ)

By Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press