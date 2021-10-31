'IMMEDIATELY STOP USING': Major recalls of playsets, pet food at Costco, Dolarama lighters, wheat thins and Home Depot all-purpose cleaners trigger multiple Health Canada warnings

A number of recalls have been issued by Health Canada heading into November due to a number of safety hazards and concerns.

The impacted stores include Costco, Home Depot and Dollarama.

Yardline Play Systems is voluntarily recalling the Turbo Racer outdoor playset (Costco Item# 1532921, 1398864) sold on the Costco.ca website between March 2019 and May 2021, according to Costco.

"We have recently discovered that the wooden parts for the gable roof decoration may create a potential entrapment issue. While no injuries have been reported to date, your child’s safety is our number one priority," Costco said in an online statement. "Please discontinue use of the playset immediately. We will be providing a free repair kit that when installed, will eliminate this entrapment issue. The kit will include the necessary wood components, hardware, and detailed instructions to perform this simple repair."

Your roof may not be subject to this safety recall, Costco said. If your roof spacing is 9-1/2” wide, no action is required, the company added.

Out of an abundance of caution, Mars Petcare is recalling a limited number of bags of the Whiskas Cat Food, WHISKAS Meaty Selections Dry Cat Food with Real Chicken (11.6 kg Bag) Costco Item 1136350, sold at a Costco warehouse between June 26, 2021 and September 3, 2021, with “BEST BY” dates between 6/24/2022 - 7/22/2022 (the “Whiskas Cat Food”), because they were made with raw ingredients that do not meet Mars Petcare’s stringent internal quality specifications, Costco said.

"In particular, the Whiskas Cat Food may have elevated levels of T-2 and HT-2 mycotoxins, which can lead to illness in cats. Signs of potential illness could include digestive issues, loss of appetite or skin irritation," Costco said. "Mars Petcare has not received any complaints confirmed to be related to the Whiskas Cat Food. If you have the Whiskas Cat Food in your possession, please do not feed it to your cat. At your convenience, you may return it to a Costco warehouse to obtain a full refund. Please follow your local by-laws and provincial guidelines as it pertains to the return of merchandise."

Dollarama meanwhile, is recalling Walkers brand Mint Thins from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled product, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said in its "recall warning."