Suncor stock energized by revenue growth, while Restaurant Brands shares driven down by impact of labour shortages on its top and bottom lines. Here are the past week’s winners and losers

Winners

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) +13.0%

Energy company Suncor reported its third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Thursday with a growth in total revenues to $10.2 billion, from $6.5 billion the prior year. Overall net income is up to $877 million, compared to a $12-million loss in 2020, driven by the growth in the top line. Suncor’s results struck a chord with investors with an almost 13 per cent increase in its share price on Thursday alone.

Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) +6.3%

Supply chain company Celestica reported its third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Monday with a drop in revenues to $1.467 billion (U.S.), from $1.551 billion in 2020. Despite the dip in the top line, Celestica’s net income increased to $35 million, from $30 million driven by other recoveries of $3.9 million, compared to other costs of $3.7 million the prior year. Investors responded well to the growth in the bottom line, with its share price increasing almost five per cent by end of day Thursday.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (CUF-UN.TO) +0%

Cominar made headlines on Monday as a group of investors led by Montreal-based Canderel Real Estate Property Inc. entered into an arrangement to acquire Cominar for $2.2 billion. As part of the transaction, Mach Capital Inc. will acquire some of Cominar’s retail and office properties for $1.5 billion. Shares of Cominar increased more than 10 per cent by end of day Thursday. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

Losers

Canfor Corporation (CFP.TO) -9.1%

Canfor is an integrated forest products company based in Vancouver. The company released its third- quarter fiscal 2021 results on Tuesday with revenues up to $1.677 billion, from $1.550 billion the prior year. Overall net income is up to $257 million, from $216 million. Despite the strong quarterly results, lumber prices have decreased throughout the week from $660 on Monday to $613 on Thursday, which impacted lumber stocks. Shares of Canfor decreased more than five per cent by end of day Thursday.