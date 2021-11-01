Cargojet rakes in revenue clogged supply chains

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Cargojet Inc. says clogged supply chains and ongoing e-commerce trends helped boost revenue in its latest quarter.

The company, which provides time-sensitive overnight air cargo services, garnered $189.5 million in revenue in the quarter ended Sept. 30 for growth of nearly 17 per cent over the same period in 2020 when revenue totalled $162.3 million.

The growth came as Cargojet reported a net loss of $12.9 million or 74 cents per diluted share in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $20.4 million or $1.31 per diluted share a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization amounted to $70.9 million for the most recent quarter, up from $69.8 million in the same quarter last year.