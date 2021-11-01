Teacher on home assignment after wearing blackface

TORONTO — A Toronto high school says a teacher who dressed in blackface has been placed on home assignment while an investigation takes place.

Parkdale Collegiate Institute principal Julie Ardell says a white staff member wore blackface at school on Friday as many teachers and students dressed up for Halloween.

Ardell says in a letter to parents that the incident was racist and dehumanizing.

She says the school immediately reported the incident to the Toronto District School Board, which is investigating.