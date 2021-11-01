Ontario reports 74 new cases of COVID in schools and 515 schools with confirmed cases

The province says three schools have closed due to outbreaks or operational considerations. It does not include regional closures in a local public health unit area.

To find out if there are COVID cases at your child’s school, use the Star's tracker tool to search.

The province says 19,840 tests were completed the previous day, and a 1.8 per cent positivity rate.

There are 134 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the province, including 108 patients in intensive care testing positive for COVID-19. There are 84 people on ventilators.

Locally, Ontario reports 61 new cases in Toronto, 47 in Peel Region, 41 in York Region, 38 in Ottawa and 19 in Windsor-Essex.

Meanwhile, the province is reporting that there are no new deaths in long-term-care so the number of residents who have died stays the same at 3,824, in the latest report released by the province.

Ontario is reporting no new long-term-care homes in outbreak, for a total of three or 0.5 per cent of LTC homes in the province.

This data is self-reported by the long-term-care homes to the Ministry of Long-Term Care. Daily case and death figures may not immediately match the numbers posted by the local public health units due to lags in reporting time.

There are two more confirmed cases of the Alpha variant first detected in the United Kingdom, for a cumulative total of 146,507 cases.

There are no new cases in Ontario of the Beta variant first detected in South Africa, for a cumulative total of 1,503 cases.

There are no new cases of the Gamma variant first found in Brazil, for a cumulative total of 5,231 cases.

There are 59 more cases of the Delta variant first detected in India, for a cumulative total of 21,196 cases.

