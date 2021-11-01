89 Metrolinx trips cancelled over vaccine mandate

TORONTO — A transit agency serving the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area says 89 bus trips were cancelled Monday as its COVID-19 vaccine mandate took effect.

Metrolinx says the number represents approximately six per cent of daily bus trips, and some train cancellations are also possible.

Employees at the transit agency had until Nov. 1 to get vaccinated, provide a medical exemption or be placed on leave without pay.

Spokeswoman Anne Marie Aikins says the agency was gathering final numbers Monday but estimated that between two and three per cent of staff were on leave.