Court approves settlement against fertility doc

"How can the damages suffered by a child who discovers such a situation be measured? After all, had there been a different genetic origin that particular child would not have existed, but the child's entire life has been turned upside down by a discovery which profoundly alters his or her sense of self," he said.

"What is the liability of the defendant to husbands of women who believed their child to be conceived using their own semen or semen from a donor they have selected together? How can the damages be measured for women who were so profoundly betrayed and whose consent in such an intimate procedure was vitiated?"

Barwin has agreed to the settlement but continues to deny the allegations and any liability, according to court documents.

He gave up his medical licence years ago. It was later revoked by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario after he pleaded no contest to misconduct allegations.

The lawsuit was launched in 2016 by Davina, Daniel and Rebecca Dixon, who discovered through a DNA test that Rebecca was Barwin's biological daughter.

Anyone not yet included in the class action has 120 days to come forward.

The settlement also sets aside money from the fund to operate a DNA database to help link former patients who left semen with Barwin and children who don't know the identity of their biological father.

Fees for the plaintiffs' legal team will also be deducted from the fund, pending approval from the court. MacLeod said he would review the details of the proposed legal fees by Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2021.

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press