Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,247.01, up 209.94 points.)

Harte Gold Corp. (TSX:HRT). Materials. Down three cents, or 54.55 per cent, to 2.5 cents on 27.7 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Materials. Down five cents, or 0.67 per cent, to $7.39 on 8.8 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 50 cents, or 1.54 per cent, to $33.05 on 7.1 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up five cents, or 2.51 per cent, to $2.04 on 6.8 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 32 cents, or 2.16 per cent, to $15.12 on 6.2 million shares.

Hexo Corp. (TSX:HEXO). Health care. Down six cents, or 3.33 per cent, to $1.74 on 5.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Up 88 cents to 1.5 per cent to $58.44. A pair of public interest advocacy groups have asked the federal telecommunications regulator to delay a public hearing into Rogers Communications Inc.'s deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc. The Public Interest Advocacy Centre and the National Pensioners Federation said in a letter Monday that the CRTC should postpone the Nov. 22 start of hearings because the boardroom infighting at Rogers has made it unclear who is in control of the company. The two groups say that since the directors of the company are in doubt, it's unclear whether any submissions made in the name of Rogers continue to be supported by the board, and whether comments made by directors at the hearing will be supported by the company. The letter comes on the first day of hearings as Edward Rogers, son of late Rogers founder Ted Rogers, tries to have a B.C. court declare legitimate the board he formed after he was ousted as chair last month. He claims that he has the power to fire and appoint board members because he is chair of the Rogers Control Trust. However, his mother Loretta Rogers, sisters Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers and their associates say Edward Rogers' board is illegitimate and the only valid board is the one that existed before his changes.