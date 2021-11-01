Fewer than 1,300 city employees face suspension over Toronto’s vaccine mandate deadline

“When we started this (mandate process) we hoped to have no dismissals. Frankly, we’re not there yet but we’re pretty damned close.”

The 1,064 partially vaccinated city workers have until Nov. 15 to get fully protected before they have to meet with a supervisor and risk suspension.

CUPE Local 416 representing outside workers, which has filed a grievance alleging the city’s vaccine mandate policies contravene the members’ collective agreement, did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

The city has provided unvaccinated workers with an online training module, targeted education sessions and vaccine clinics and city workplaces with lower-than-average vaccination rates.

City manager Chris Murray and Mayor John Tory have both said they expect little or no reductions in city services due to unvaccinated or undeclared employees being suspended.

In a news release Monday, the city said it is “working to assess anticipated service level impacts arising from the potential staff suspensions and terminations in accordance with the policy.”

The city “is focused on ensuring impacts to critical and priority services will not be affected” and there will be “no impact to responses to emergencies by Toronto Police, Toronto Fire Services or Toronto Paramedic Services.”

The TTC, which has its own vaccination mandate, is reducing service on some routes to deal with anticipated staff shortages.

The city wouldn’t say on Monday how many employees won’t have to prove vaccination because they have been granted an exemption under Ontario’s human rights code.

“The city is not able to share data on accommodations at this time due to the complex nature of the requests,” requiring meetings with a medical specialist or other professional, city spokesperson Beth Waldman said in an email.

“We are working toward providing a point in time snapshot and will provide you with an update on timing as soon as we can.”

