WestJet suspends nearly 300 unvaccinated employees

Close to 300 employees of WestJet, Canada’s second-largest airline, have been suspended for failing to meet the company’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy and may face termination if they do not comply.

The airline said Monday that “less than four per cent” of its 7,300 active employees, representing about 290 people, are being placed on a one-month unpaid leave of absence for not being fully vaccinated. The company warned that those who do not comply with its vaccination mandate “may face termination of employment.”

WestJet spokesperson Madison Kruger told the Star that the number of employees not complying with the mandate is “dynamic and will evolve in real time as employees move from unvaccinated to vaccinated status or are recalled from inactive status as previously planned to support the restoration of our network.”

On Oct. 30, the Calgary-based company enacted its policy to follow the federal government’s requirement that all employees in federally regulated air, rail and marine transport sectors are vaccinated against COVID. A similar requirement came into effect on that day for travellers departing from Canadian airports and passengers on VIA Rail and Rocky Mountaineer trains.

Travellers are required to show proof of vaccination to the airlines or rail companies before boarding. The federal rules allow for a one-month transition period in which, in lieu of vaccination documents, travellers can show proof of a valid negative COVID molecular test to board, but this transition period ends on Nov. 30.

“Vaccination is one of the most effective ways to reduce the further spread of COVID-19 in Canada,” said federal transport minister Omar Alghabra in a recent news release. “Requiring travellers and employees to be vaccinated, ensures that everyone who travels and works in the transportation industry will protect each other and keep Canadians safe.”

Kruger noted that not only are all current WestJet employees required to be fully vaccinated, but it will also be a requirement for all future employees.