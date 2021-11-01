Hamilton dumps Ontario’s COVID shot booking system citing ongoing problems

Mobile clinics will also change as public health gets ready for the province to accept the advice of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, which is expected within days.

It advised boosters for seniors age 70 and older and Indigenous residents age 18 and up. In addition, third doses would go to high-risk health-care workers and those vaccinated with two doses of AstraZeneca or one dose of the Janssen vaccine.

Kids age five to 11 are also expected to become eligible for COVID shots in the coming weeks to months.

Lastly, Hamilton is working to get 90 per cent of eligible residents vaccinated by the end of the year — requiring 29,000 first doses and 55,000 second shots as of Oct. 18.

To better meet these demands, Hamilton will run two mobile clinics every day of the week in more consistent and predictable locations.

“We’re also well aware of which locations worked well for us, where we might have had some challenges over the past few months,” said Baird. “Tying to choose locations with great accessibility and in places where people are coming to receive their vaccine.”

Those getting first and second doses can still walk in to clinics or now book an appointment to avoid lineups, especially as the weather gets colder. The plan is for third doses to be booked.

“There isn’t the urgency,” Baird said about the booster for waning immunity. “There is time for people to book ... It’s not the same situation we were in earlier where we were trying to get first doses out the door as quickly as possible.”

The local system requires any health card as well as an email or cell number. Those without those can call the hotline to book at 905-974-9848, option 7.

The changes come as the city has seen declining uptake, with fewer than 1,000 doses most days now. The last two Sundays have been below 500 doses.

Hamilton has among the lowest vaccine coverage in the province with the worst rate for those age 25 to 29 — just 70 per cent are fully vaccinated compared to 81 per cent of eligible residents citywide.

City workers had to provide proof of vaccination by Monday with service disruptions expected as a result. Five per cent — 380 out of a workforce of 7,610 — haven’t disclosed yet.

Of those who provided their status, eight per cent — 578 out of 7,230 — were unvaccinated. Starting Thursday, they must test twice weekly at home and report the results.

“Those staff who do not submit their test results each Monday and Thursday as required will be placed on an unpaid leave of absence,” said Jason Thorne, director of Hamilton’s Emergency Operations Centre.

The biggest disruption is expected at HSR, where up to 10 per cent of bus operators may refuse to comply.

“We do hope that number will be significantly lower by Thursday,” said Thorne. “HSR will be prioritizing service at the start and end of the day ... as well as identifying any high-frequency routes.”

Hamilton’s COVID rate continues to decline from Ontario’s second highest at the peak of the fourth wave to 17th Monday. In contrast, Haldimand-Norfolk now has sixth-highest rate and climbing.

The city reported a COVID death Monday of a senior in their 70s. Of the city’s 419 pandemic deaths, more than 80 per cent were age 70 and older.

Hamilton has seven ongoing outbreaks including two in hospitals — St. Peter’s Hospital has had six patients and one staff test positive on unit 3W, while McMaster University Medical Centre has four cases on unit 2F.

Three outbreaks are at schools: Providence Christian, Orchard Park Secondary and Oak Hill Academy.

The others are at shelter I.H. Mission Services and gym Lean and Fit Elite in Ancaster.

Joanna Frketich is a Hamilton-based reporter covering health for The Spectator. Reach her via email: jfrketich@thespec.com