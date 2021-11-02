Nearly two dozen Hamilton businesses were charged for alleged COVID-19 violations last week, despite no change in the city’s level of enforcement.

During the city’s COVID-19 update Monday, Emergency Operations Centre director Jason Thorne said bylaw officers have been conducting the “same level” of pandemic-related enforcement over the past few weeks. That includes both reactive and proactive enforcement.

Thorne noted that bylaw has shifted their focus from education to enforcement, as current COVID rules and regulations “have been in place for some time,” and both patrons and businesses “should be well aware of them.”

Twenty-two businesses were charged last week, according to the city’s online enforcement list, which is updated weekly.

At least 35 charges were laid between all of the businesses, some of which had multiple tickets, either under the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA) or the city’s masking rule.

Thorne said face-covering violations continue to be an issue for bylaw officers, with 12 tickets being handed out in the last week.

“We are trying to do everything we can to make sure businesses remember that those restrictions are still in place,” said Thorne. “Putting in place the passport requirements did not affect those masking requirements.”

Of last week’s fines, seven personal care businesses — including hair salons, nail studios and spas — were charged for a number of alleged COVID-related offences. Those included inadequate contact tracing, no contact tracing, a lack of signage, masking violations and safety plan infractions.

Eleven bars and restaurants across the city were charged for alleged violations including failing to collect contact-tracing information, not screening patrons and not having the appropriate signage on the door.

A food market, a laundromat, a clothing store and a gift shop were also charged for violations, including exceeding capacity limits, masking infractions as well as a lack of signage.