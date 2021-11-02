Three teens previously pleaded guilty to sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon. Each was sentenced to two years of probation. One of them also pleaded guilty to making child pornography for recording one of the sex assaults. Another received a two-year probationary sentence after pleading guilty. The charges against two others were withdrawn.

The accused teen's case was the last case to conclude.

CAUTION: Graphic content.

Police launched their investigation shortly after the November 2018 incident. At the time, a video circulating on social media appeared to show a frenzied sexual assault on a teenager by others who held him down and sexually assaulted him with a broom handle.

The 22-second video, which was played in court during trial, showed students laughing and yelling at the time.

The accused teen testified earlier this year that he had been bullied on four different days that fall. He said in some of those incidents he was slammed on the ground and dragged by his feet.

On the evening of Nov. 7, 2018, he said a circle of boys in the locker room formed after a game. He said he was pushed into the middle of it and repeatedly told to hold the victim down.

He recalled then holding down his friend's arms while two others wielded the broom. The teen said he felt he had to participate, otherwise he'd be targeted.

His lawyer, Geary Tomlinson, described the locker room as a "chaotic, Lord of the Flies environment."

Crown attorney Sarah De Filippis said the teen knew what he was doing and participated in the sexual assault.

The judge, in finding the accused teen guilty, said he could have chosen not to participate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2021.

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press