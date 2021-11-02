Teen set to be sentenced in St. Mike's sex assault

TORONTO — A teen found guilty of sexually assaulting another student at an all-boys Catholic school in Toronto is set to be sentenced today.

A judge found the teen guilty in June of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, and assault after another teen was sodomized with a broom handle in a locker room at St. Michael's College School in 2018.

The prosecution argued the teen should spend three months behind bars for what it called a "violent and humiliating" incident.

The defence argued the teen should receive a probationary sentence of two years with no jail time, like four others who pleaded guilty in the same incident.