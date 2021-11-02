A large search operation continued throughout the night and into Tuesday for a 78-year-old Ancaster woman who went missing from her home Halloween night.

Denise Gloster has early-onset dementia, is not very vocal and has trouble hearing. She’s an avid walker, known to walk long distances around her home in the area of Mineral Springs and Slote roads.

The rural area includes many trails and rough terrain. Police searched the area Monday using drones, ATVs, the ACTION and canine units, and Argos (off-road vehicles that operate on land and water).

“The search did not stop overnight,” said Const. Krista-Lee Ernst. More drone searches by the Hamilton Fire Department and Mohawk College continued. At 7 a.m., Hamilton police deployed their public order unit to conduct a grid search.