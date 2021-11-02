Search continues for 78-year-old Denise Gloster, missing from Ancaster home

A large search operation continued throughout the night and into Tuesday for a 78-year-old Ancaster woman who went missing from her home Halloween night.

Denise Gloster has early-onset dementia, is not very vocal and has trouble hearing. She’s an avid walker, known to walk long distances around her home in the area of Mineral Springs and Slote roads.

The rural area includes many trails and rough terrain. Police searched the area Monday using drones, ATVs, the ACTION and canine units, and Argos (off-road vehicles that operate on land and water).

“The search did not stop overnight,” said Const. Krista-Lee Ernst. More drone searches by the Hamilton Fire Department and Mohawk College continued. At 7 a.m., Hamilton police deployed their public order unit to conduct a grid search.

There is a command centre set up at Copetown Community Centre.

“The biggest thing is we really want the community to check their properties,” Ernst said.

Since Gloster was known to walk long distances, police are asking people not just in the Hamilton area, but on the outskirts of Brantford and Waterloo Region to also check.

Police are also asking anyone hunting in the area to stand down, due to the high number of volunteers and search team members in the area.

Gloster has been reported missing before. In late June, she was found 17 kilometres from her home and about six hours after being reported missing by a homeowner in the hamlet of Troy.

After that, her family gave her an Apple watch, which she charged every night and always wore, so family could find her.