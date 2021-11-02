Ontario to boost minimum wage to $15: source

MILTON, Ont. — A senior Ontario government source says Premier Doug Ford is set to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The source, who wasn't authorized to share the news publicly ahead of a late morning announcement by the premier, says it will rise from its current $14.35 on Jan. 1.

Ford's government cancelled a scheduled increase from $14 to $15 that was supposed to happen in 2019.

The previous year, the Liberal government at the time bumped the minimum wage up from $11.60 to $14 an hour, and businesses complained about the speed with which that rise happened.