How dopamine affects your buying behaviour

"As someone who likes to buy ethically, most of my feelings to rush to purchase something were to feel a sense of quality," Clea explained. "I would feel a desire for the dopamine rush, which was encouraged by my idea of what those items could make me feel.

"The unboxing was especially synonymous with the feeling of a pleasure rush — to own something new, or to feel the tangible sensation of tape, cardboard, fabric, or colour."

The excitement would fade quickly after she received the item, however.

“There were times where there were multiple purchases coming at once, and I would feel disconnected from the excitement I had previously felt clicking 'purchase' ... It made me reflect on how often I went out to self-soothe any uncomfortable feelings,” Clea said.

To get off the “dopamine treadmill” when it comes to shopping, Chapman recommends first asking yourself, what is the "why" of the buy?

"If you’re noticing that you’re trying to stop an emotional cycle of pain, you’re bored, or you’re feeling inadequate, and the ... behaviour is to give yourself an increase of pleasure, then that’s an indicator to stop," Chapman said.

Referencing new research from Dr. Anna Lembke, Chapman also recommended pausing any dopamine-seeking behaviour for 30 days, which is the amount of time needed to reset your dopamine baseline. So, in the case of shopping, that would mean not making any unnecessary purchases for 30 days.

Lastly, Chapman suggests sitting with any feelings of pain and discomfort without trying to make it go away.

“If we notice we’re chasing pleasure, just sit with the low and don’t try to fix it with another hit of pleasure,” she said.

In Clea’s case, she found meditation and journaling helpful.

“In exploring who I am authentically, ... I was able to spend money on things that would bring me joy,” she said.

“Whether that was spending a little more on a beautiful notebook and pen, biodynamic food, comfortable clothes, and skin care, there were things that did have an impact on my self-esteem and my joy ... There is a certain amount of self-reflection and care that has to go into recognizing what your body is feeling and how to respond to it.”

