Torstar joins Facebook program paying for news

TORONTO — Torstar Corp. has joined Facebook Inc.'s program that pays media companies for use of their content on the tech company's platform.

The company says the publisher of the Toronto Star will receive payments in exchange for Facebook getting the ability to link to news stories not already posted on the social media platform.

Facebook says 17 Canadian publishers are already part of the program it calls the news innovation test.

Those publishers include the National Observer, the Narwhal, Le Devoir, the Tyee and the publisher of Le Soleil.