Potential water contamination in Red Lake, Ont.

A community in northwestern Ontario is warning residents about an overflow of raw sewage into an area lake.

In a notice issued Tuesday, the Municipality of Red Lake said sewage had gone into Howey Bay on Red Lake.

The notice says the contamination affects those who use lake water from the eastern portion of Red Lake -- from Howey Bay and McNeely Bay extending east downstream along the Chukuni River.

The municipality says those areas could potentially be contaminated with E.coli bacteria and other pathogens.