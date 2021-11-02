Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSX:BHC). Down $3.27 or 9.3 per cent to $32. Bausch Health Companies Inc. says the initial public offering of its esthetic medical device business could come as early as next month followed soon after by the IPO of its eyecare business. The Quebec-based company — which had previously announced the public offerings — says the Solta Medical IPO will come in December or January while Bausch + Lomb will follow about 30 days later, subject to market conditions and other necessary approvals. Bausch disclosed the timing as it reported a third-quarter profit of US$188 million or 52 cents per share, up from US$71 million or 20 cents per share a year earlier. Excluding one-time items such as proceeds from the sale of Amoun Pharmaceutical Co., its adjusted profit fell 11 per cent to US$417 million or US$1.16 per share, compared with US$469 million or US$1.32 per share in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 fell about one per cent to US$2.11 billion, from US$2.14 billion. Bausch was expected on average to report an adjusted profit of US$1.04 per share on US$2.16 billion in revenue, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI). Down 46 cents to $146.33. Thomson Reuters reported a loss in its latest quarter due to a drop in the value of its investment in the London Stock Exchange Group, but revenue climbed higher compared with a year ago. The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it lost US$240 million or 49 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of US$241 million or 48 cents per diluted share a year ago. Revenue totalled US$1.53 billion, up from US$1.44 billion in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, which excludes the change in value of the company's LSEG investment, as well as other adjustments, Thomson Reuters says it earned 46 cents per share for its most recent quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 39 cents per share a year earlier. Thomson Reuters also raised its full-year revenue guidance. The company says it now expects total company revenue to grow 4.5 to five per cent this year compared with earlier guidance for growth between four and 4.5 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2021.

By The Canadian Press