Ontario road test backlog 'a real struggle'

Arenas said it took him months to secure a G2 road test this fall, but he failed. He's now waiting to take it again this month, but is relying on his wife to drive him around in the meantime.

"In a town without sidewalks or ... a town with like just one bus that goes from here to the other small towns or Toronto, well it's pretty tough," he said, adding that he would often spend $40 a day in taxi trips getting to and from work.

Lee Alderson, a senior issues adviser for the Ministry of Transportation, said the province is taking "bold action" to deal with the backlog that built up due to closures and restrictions brought on by the pandemic.

To date, the province has opened nine temporary road test centres - in Burlington, East Gwillimbury, Guelph, Niagara, Mississauga, Markham, Ottawa, Oshawa and Sarnia - but doesn't currently plan to open more, he said.

Alderson said the government is investing more than $16 million to increase road testing capacity at all DriveTest centres across the province.

The funds are going towards hiring new temporary driver examiners, extending weekday operating hours for road testing and offering road test appointments on weekends at some locations.

"As measures to address capacity are implemented, additional road test appointments will be made available at both existing and temporary testing centres across the province," Alderson said, encouraging residents to check online regularly for new appointments.

As far as third-party road test appointment sales go, Alderson said the government is cautioning residents about the drawbacks of using such services. He noted a number of "IT enhancements" have been implemented to help curb "bots" from accessing road test appointments.

Members of the Opposition NDP have been calling on the Progressive Conservative government to open even more temporary DriveTest centres to deal with the massive test backlog.

NDP legislator Catherine Fife said there’s a "full spectrum" of residents waiting to book their tests — from students to seniors.

"People can't work if they don't have their licences. And they're also paying higher insurance rates because they can't complete the driving test," she said in an interview. "We've made an argument to the minister of transportation that this is a worthwhile investment."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2021.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

By Noushin Ziafati, The Canadian Press