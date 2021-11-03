Rosie DiManno: Rapid-test restriction just Ontario’s latest rule that gets COVID wrong

Why are we rationing out rapid at-home antigen tests? Why make it so difficult and inaccessible?

“Rapid tests are an important public health tool and continue to be underutilized in many settings,” says Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist and research at Toronto General Hospital who was on Ontario’s COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force. “I’m a huge fan of rapid testing but I’m not sure what our supply allows us to do.”

Not a question that elicited much of an answer in over a week of trying to penetrate the PR bafflegab at the Health Ministry and Public Health Ontario. But the province’s chief medical officer of health had repeatedly asserted there was no “additional value” to testing students, on account of low community infection rates and concerns about false positives.

What’s more, after the province got wind of some parents somehow getting antigen rapid test kits, they were sharply admonished for abusing the system. When, in fact, pursuing extraordinary means — driving for hours to collect a kit, parents being reduced to antigen-traffickers — amounts to a colossal failure of government.

It’s taken some 19 months for Queen’s Park to budge on school testing.

But this is all part and parcel of a shambolic strategy that has — however reluctantly embraced by the province — come down hard-fisted on (selective) vaccine mandates. It’s behaviour engineering by fiat, which might be defensible from a public-health standpoint but nevertheless relies on browbeating and shaming and the threat of massive job loss, thus far only tested piecemeal by the courts, here and elsewhere.

In Chicago this week, a judge on Tuesday blocked the city from enforcing a vaccine mandate for police officers. These being matters of collective bargaining agreements, the judge emphasized the issue must first be addressed via arbitration — a huge blow to the mayor in what has become an increasingly vitriolic battle with City Hall.

Why should teachers here unwilling to be vaccinated be permitted to go the rapid antigen test route, but not TTC employees or cops? TTC workers who don’t share their vaccine status by Nov. 20 will be placed on unpaid leave of absence until they comply and complete; those not fully vaccinated by the end of the year will be axed. Already the TTC is blaming planned reduced service on employees “ineligible” to work, while the union blames proposed route cuts on plunging ridership. The Toronto Police Service has given cops and civilian staff until Nov. 30 to get vaccinated and/or reveal their vaccine status or they will be placed on “indefinite unpaid absence.”

I can’t look into the hearts and minds of people who are resolutely prepared to sacrifice everything, including a livelihood, to understand why they’re so deeply vaccine-averse. But they’re not all flat-Earth COVID deniers and wholly opposed civil-libertarian mavericks tossing stones at the prime minister. Some don’t trust the science behind a vaccine that’s been around for a minute and a half and an army of virologists isn’t going to convince them otherwise. Others are genuinely scared, to the marrow of their bones, of side effects and not-yet-realized future health complications resulting from the vaccine. When nurses and long-term-care workers, who’ve seen first-hand the devastation wrought by COVID, still refuse to get the shots, they can’t all be written off as ignorant and selfish.

Who do you trust when so many health protocols have been reversed along the pandemic way, when pure obstinacy has driven authorities to dig in their heels against the increasing certainty that COVID-19 is predominantly transmitted through aerosolized particles — rendering next to unnecessary all that scrubbing and sanitizing of surfaces.

What I do know is that dividing a society is counterproductive and traumatizing for everybody except the most intransigently sanctimonious. There has to be a better way before we slip further into rationalizing the deprivation of services and employment for those who won’t get jabbed — a pitiless stance that would even deny anti-vaxxers universal health care if they contract severe COVID, just as the most cold-blooded advocate refusal of expensive medical treatment for smokers.

Two people I care about very much, in their early 20s, adamantly refused to get vaccinated. One lied about it, sticking a Band-Aid on her arm as proof of receiving a shot. She suffers from crippling migraines and no doctor could assure her that the vaccine wouldn’t made her cluster attacks worse.

Both only relented when I promised them $5,000 each to get the vaccine. Yes, a bribe. But I put my money where my mouth is.

Not everyone can be bought, coerced, bullied or disgraced.

That, too, is the human condition.

Rosie DiManno is a Toronto-based columnist covering sports and current affairs for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @rdimanno