October home sales and new listings down: TRREB

Like in pre-pandemic years, she thinks people will put off home sales and purchases as the December holidays near and invitations to parties and family gatherings arrive.

"People are going to turn their focus back to Christmas...so it's a good opportunity for buyers to buy in December," Morrison said.

"But I still think that we're going to see the usual January and the New Year's resolutions, where people decide they have to go buy a place."

Price relief is unlikely for those on the hunt for a home, though many are still benefiting from lower interest rates that were introduced to quell the impacts of the pandemic on the economy.

The average home price of a home sold soared by almost 20 per cent to nearly $1.2 million in October, up from $968,535 in the same month last year, TRREB said.

Detached homes averaged more than $1.5 million and semi-detached rang in at nearly $1.2 million, while townhouses hit $957,103 and condos reached $703,698.

That amounted to year-over-year price growth of almost 28 per cent for detached housing, 24 per cent for semi-detached properties, 28 per cent for townhouses and 13 per cent for condos.

"There's a lot of showing activity and there's a lot of people out there trying to find condos," said Morrison.

"Condos are becoming so popular simply just because they're more affordable than houses in Toronto."

Meanwhile, TRREB president Kevin Crigger said the climb in prices across every housing type highlights the market's immediate need for more supply.

“The only sustainable way to address housing affordability in the GTA is to deal with the persistent mismatch between demand and supply," he said, in a release.

"Demand isn’t going away."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2021.

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press