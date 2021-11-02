‘We’re asking for patience’: U.S. officials say be ready for long lines when border reopens Monday

WASHINGTON—No matter how they travel, Canadians looking to enter the U.S. when it reopens to leisure travel on Monday will need to bring proof that they are fully vaccinated. If they travel by air, they’ll also need proof of a recent negative COVID test, while those crossing at land borders will face no such testing requirement. (In either case, they’ll need a recent COVID test to be allowed back into Canada.)

That situation was confirmed Tuesday — after being reported by the Star and others over the weekend — in a briefing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials on the details of land border reopening process.

“A test is not required to cross a land border,” said Matthew Davies, a field operations executive with CBP. Asked about the difference in policy for those travelling by air versus those in cars, he offered no explanation. “I would defer to CDC (the Centers for Disease Control) on the difference between requirements for testing in the air environment and the land border environment,” he said.

Davies also advised those planning to make the trip south on Monday or soon after to plan extra time into their schedule as officials expect delays due to pent-up demand and the implementation of the new system for checking vaccine status.

“We’re asking for patience,” he said, advising people to be ready with their documents — both travel documents such as passports and documents offering vaccine proof, electronically or printed out. “Non-(American)-citizen travellers who do not have documentation of their vaccine status may be denied entry,” he said.

The new border procedures allowing non-essential travel and requiring proof of vaccination go into effect on Nov. 8, Davies said.

As earlier clarified by the CDC, all vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization, including mixed-dose vaccinations, will be accepted as valid. Children under 18 travelling with fully vaccinated adults are exempt from the vaccine requirement. American citizens returning to the U.S. are also exempt from the vaccination requirement.

One further exemption to the new requirements applies only for a limited time: Canadians travelling for an “essential” purpose for trade or health-care reasons, who have been allowed to cross throughout the pandemic, remain exempt from the vaccine requirements until January.

The difference in the testing policy between air travel and land travel is puzzling to many, but the difference is not a departure from recent practice. All Canadians have, throughout the pandemic, been allowed to fly into the U.S. while only those whose travel has been deemed essential for trade or public health have been allowed to drive across.

Air travellers who have been allowed in and out of the U.S. have long faced a testing requirement that is administered by the airlines, while no such requirement has existed for those (American citizens and visa holders or essential travellers) who have been allowed to cross at land borders.