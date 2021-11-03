TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 378 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 236 of the new cases are in people who aren't fully vaccinated or their vaccination status isn't known.
There are 137 people in intensive care units due to COVID-19, and 25 of them are from Saskatchewan.
Elliott says 125 people are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status isn't known.
Nearly 88.3 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 84.7 per cent have both doses.
Ontario is set to announce its plan later today for third doses.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2021.
By The Canadian Press
Health-care workers have a higher risk of exposure due to their work. People who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine may have had a "gradual waning immune response" sooner than people who got at least one dose of an mRNA vaccine. People in First Nations communities have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, officials say.
The priority groups identified by Ontario are in line with recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, though it said there's no evidence of widespread waning immunity against severe disease in the general population.
Eligible residents can book starting Saturday at 8 a.m. through the provincial portal or phone line, public health units that have their own booking systems, and select pharmacies. Hospital-based health workers should contact their hospital employer.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2021.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 378 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 236 of the new cases are in people who aren't fully vaccinated or their vaccination status isn't known.
There are 137 people in intensive care units due to COVID-19, and 25 of them are from Saskatchewan.
Elliott says 125 people are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status isn't known.
Nearly 88.3 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 84.7 per cent have both doses.
Ontario is set to announce its plan later today for third doses.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2021.
By The Canadian Press
Eligible residents can book starting Saturday at 8 a.m. through the provincial portal or phone line, public health units that have their own booking systems, and select pharmacies. Hospital-based health workers should contact their hospital employer.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2021.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 378 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 236 of the new cases are in people who aren't fully vaccinated or their vaccination status isn't known.
There are 137 people in intensive care units due to COVID-19, and 25 of them are from Saskatchewan.
Elliott says 125 people are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status isn't known.
Nearly 88.3 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 84.7 per cent have both doses.
Ontario is set to announce its plan later today for third doses.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2021.
By The Canadian Press
Eligible residents can book starting Saturday at 8 a.m. through the provincial portal or phone line, public health units that have their own booking systems, and select pharmacies. Hospital-based health workers should contact their hospital employer.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2021.
By The Canadian Press