Ford says no to hospital staff vaccine mandate

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he won't make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for hospital workers.

Ford wrote to hospitals and other stakeholders last month asking for input on the issue.

He says the government looked at those responses and at "real-world evidence" and has decided to stick with its current approach, which allows unvaccinated workers to regularly get tested.

A statement from Ford says high vaccination rates in hospitals and strong infection control measures mean hospitals are safe and can manage outbreaks.