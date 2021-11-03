Torontonians can get flu, COVID shots at same time

TORONTO — The City of Toronto is offering residents the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

The city's top doctor says residents getting a flu shot at a Toronto Public Health clinic will be offered a COVID-19 vaccine if they are eligible and haven't yet been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Dr. Eileen de Villa also says people getting a COVID-19 vaccine at a city-run clinic will have a chance to get a flu shot at the same time.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has said that all seasonal influenza vaccines may be given at the same time as or at any time before or after the administration of other vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines.