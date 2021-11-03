List of Ontario COVID-19 booster shot eligibility

TORONTO — Ontario announced Wednesday that COVID-19 booster shots will be available to everyone next year, but starting Saturday the next priority group will be able to book appointments for six months past their second dose.

All of the following groups are being prioritized based on an increased risk of waning immunity six months after their second dose, as well as various other factors.

- People aged 70 and older have a high risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

- Health-care workers have a higher risk of exposure at work.