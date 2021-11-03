Ontario expands eligibility for third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Ontario is expanding eligibility for third, or booster, doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Beginning Saturday at 8 a.m., Ontario residents in higher risk groups will be able to book appointments for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, provided they had their last dose more than six months ago.
Those groups include:
• anyone over the age of 70
• health care workers and designated essential care workers in congregate settings
• people who received two doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine
• First Nation, Inuit and Métis adults and non-Indigenous members of their household
“These additional groups will benefit from a booster dose as they are at increased risk of waning immunity and greater risk of exposure, serious illness and outcomes,” said Dr. Kieran Moore.
The province has been providing third doses to the most vulnerable sectors of the population, including long-term care and retirement home residents and cancer and transplant patients since August.
Moore said the province is making boosters available for anyone who had the AstraZeneca or the Janssen vaccines, because although it still provides protection, it is not as effective as the mRNA vaccines.
“Two doses of Astra Zeneca still has significant protection against hospitalization and severe outcomes, but it is less than the mRNA by around 10-15 percentage points on levels of protection,” Moore said.
He said a dose of an MRNA vaccine following two AstraZeneca doses should provide a higher level of protection than the two AstraZeneca doses alone.
While the medical officer of health said the vaccines are still proving to be very effective after five to seven months
Though 84.7 per cent of eligible Ontario residents have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Moore said it is important to continue to work toward the provincial goal of 90 per cent.
“This virus isn’t going away. This virus is going to be persistent and most likely will become an annual winter virus,” he said. “There is no escaping this virus. You either are going to get it naturally through exposure, and given that it can have such severe and significant outcomes associated with it, that is not our preference. Our preference is that you use the safe and effective vaccines to protect yourself.”
Third doses will not be mandatory and Moore said two doses will still qualify as fully vaccinated to allow you to enter anywhere with vaccination restrictions.
Booster doses can be booked through the province’s COVID-19 vaccination portal, by calling the province’s vaccine contact centre, through public health units using their own booking system, through select pharmacies, or hospital-based health care workers through their employer.
