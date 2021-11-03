Ontario expands eligibility for third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

“Two doses of Astra Zeneca still has significant protection against hospitalization and severe outcomes, but it is less than the mRNA by around 10-15 percentage points on levels of protection,” Moore said.

He said a dose of an MRNA vaccine following two AstraZeneca doses should provide a higher level of protection than the two AstraZeneca doses alone.

While the medical officer of health said the vaccines are still proving to be very effective after five to seven months

Though 84.7 per cent of eligible Ontario residents have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Moore said it is important to continue to work toward the provincial goal of 90 per cent.

“This virus isn’t going away. This virus is going to be persistent and most likely will become an annual winter virus,” he said. “There is no escaping this virus. You either are going to get it naturally through exposure, and given that it can have such severe and significant outcomes associated with it, that is not our preference. Our preference is that you use the safe and effective vaccines to protect yourself.”

Third doses will not be mandatory and Moore said two doses will still qualify as fully vaccinated to allow you to enter anywhere with vaccination restrictions.

Booster doses can be booked through the province’s COVID-19 vaccination portal, by calling the province’s vaccine contact centre, through public health units using their own booking system, through select pharmacies, or hospital-based health care workers through their employer.