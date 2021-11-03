Spin Master Q3 profits soar 56% to US$135.4M

TORONTO — Spin Master Corp. raised its sales guidance for the year after handily beating expectations with third-quarter profits soaring 56 per cent as revenues hit a record high.

The Toronto-based toy company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says it earned US$135.4 million or US$1.29 per diluted share, up from US$86.8 million or 83 cents per share a year earlier.

Adjusted profits were US$132.6 million or US$1.26 per share, compared with US$95.1 million or 91 cents per share in the third quarter of 2020.

Revenues for the three months ended Sept. 30 were US$714.5 million, up 25 per cent from US$571.6 million in the prior year.