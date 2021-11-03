What you need to know about getting the booster shot in Hamilton

A full list of those eligible is available through the province.

How do I get my shot?

Through Hamilton’s new booking system. The shots are by appointment only.

The city stopped using the provincial booking system this week. In its place, Hamilton launched a new booking portal at Hamilton.ca/getyourvaccine, at the bottom of the page, under “How to book your appointment.”

Those who have an Ontario health card and a cellphone or email address can book through the new online system.

Those who don’t have either a health card or cellphone or email can book by phone at 905-974-9848, option 7.

Health-care workers:

Hamilton Health Sciences will have a clinic for health-care workers at its West End clinic at 690 Main St. W. starting Nov. 8. The COVID testing centre at that location will pause in the meantime. Health-care workers can also contact their occupational health department for a third dose.

Alternatively, eligible individuals can also get their booster shots at participating pharmacies. The city asks residents to check if they can book a pharmacy appointment online.

Those with eligible health conditions:

Residents using eligible medications can go to a Hamilton COVID-19 vaccine clinic, including pharmacy with the following documentation:

A current prescription receipt from a pharmacy or the medication bottle or packaging that includes the date of prescription;

The individual’s first and last name;

and the address and phone number of the dispensing pharmacy;

or individuals can present a physician referral or letter for a third dose from their health-care provider.

Who already got third shots?

Individuals with certain health conditions, long-term care, retirement home and eldercare lodge residents, and seniors in other congregate settings previously became eligible for their booster shots.

Congregate settings include assisted-living facilities; chronic-care hospitals; naturally occurring congregate retirement settings/congregate senior’s apartment buildings; and older adults living in congregate settings for people with developmental disabilities, mental health and addictions issues.

Hamilton public health says all long-term care and high-risk retirement home residents in Hamilton have been offered a third shot. The city has one retirement home not considered high-risk left to visit, which the city expects to complete by Nov. 8. Public health is working with the administrators of the remaining congregate settings to provide the vaccine on-site, said an email from spokesperson James Berry.

As of the end of Nov. 2, a total of 7,213 third doses have already been administered in Hamilton.

Which health conditions are eligible?

The following individuals are also eligible for their third doses:

Individuals receiving active treatment (chemotherapy, targeted therapies, immunotherapy) for solid tumour or hematologic malignancies;

Recipients of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy;

Recipients of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T-cell therapy or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within two years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy);

Individuals with moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome);

Individuals with Stage 3 or advanced untreated HIV infection and those with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome;

Individuals receiving active treatment with the following categories of immunosuppressive therapies: anti-B cell therapies (monoclonal antibodies targeting CD19, CD20 and CD22), high-dose systemic corticosteroids (refer to the CIG for suggested definition of high dose steroids), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, or tumor-necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors and other biologic agents that are significantly immunosuppressive.

For more information, see the Ministry of Health’s recommendations.

How long is the interval between second and third doses?

It depends on your situation.

For those with eligible health conditions, the province recommends a wait of at least two months (56 days) after the second dose, but says the exact timing should be decided with an individual’s health-care provider.

For everyone else, the recommended interval is six months (168 days) or more after the second shot. However, the province says some residents of congregate-care settings may have shorter wait times if their entire facility is receiving third doses at the same time.

What about first doses for kids?

Health Canada still needs to approve COVID vaccines for kids age five to 11, which the province expects to happen this month. The Pfizer vaccine for children under 12 will be a lower dose expected to roll out alongside booster shots.

Hamilton’s planned rollout for kids’ vaccines involves family doctor clinics, rotating mobile clinics and a hospital hub offering shots to kids with disabilities.

Parents or substitute decision-makers of children in this age group will mostly have to consent at the appointment for their child to get the shot. Consent forms will be provided online and on paper at clinics and through schools, the province said.

Will everyone eventually need a third dose?

Yes, likely. Ontario is planning to open booster doses to all individuals aged 12 and up “in the coming months.”

Maria Iqbal is a Hamilton-based reporter at The Spectator covering aging. Reach her via email: miqbal@thespec.com.