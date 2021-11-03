Recipe Unlimited earns $13.2M in Q3 on sales boost

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Recipe Unlimited Corp. is reporting a big increase in its third-quarter results with net income surging from last year and nearly doubling its 2019 profits.

The Ontario-based restaurant company says it earned $13.2 million or 23 cents per diluted share in the quarter, up from $5.2 million or nine cents per share a year earlier and $6.7 million or 11 cents per share in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted profits reached $27.6 million or 47 cents per diluted share, up from $16.1 million or 28 cents per share in the prior year quarter and $19.5 million or 31 cents per share in the 2019 period.

Total system sales for the the three months ended Sept. 26 grew 23.3 per cent from a year ago to $834.2 million and up 48.5 per cent from the second quarter.