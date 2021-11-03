Doug Ford is shirking his responsibility to patients by not making health workers get their shots

It’s obvious: health workers, all of them, ought to be vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s their professional, even their moral, duty. The ones who won’t get their shots and keep going to work are putting their patients in danger.

Premier Doug Ford says he agrees with this. But now we know, definitively, that he isn’t prepared to do much about it. His government made it clear on Wednesday that it won’t require health workers to get vaccinated.

The reason, he says, is that some might quit if they’re forced to get vaccines and that could lead to cancelled appointments and surgeries. But the government doesn’t actually seem to have the facts to back that up.

Ford said in a statement that mandating vaccines across the board (rather than letting individual hospitals and health organizations set their own rules) would mean “the potential departure of tens of thousands of health-care workers.”

But where he got that figure, no one knows. His health minister, Christine Elliott, later acknowledged that Ford’s alarmist reference to “tens of thousands” of workers quitting or being fired is outdated. She would say only that the number of possible staff losses is “significant.” But there were no precise figures from her, either.

So we’re left with the impression that the Ford government really doesn’t know (or won’t say) what the scale of the problem would be if it went ahead with a province-wide vaccine mandate for health workers.

Instead, it’s leaving hospitals, health clinics and others to figure it out for themselves. Some have in fact told staff they must get their shots as a condition of going to work, and some have reported they have lost employees as a result. But nothing on a scale that would back up the premier’s scary “tens of thousands.”

At the same time, another branch of the same government, the Ministry of Long-Term Care, is proceeding with a plan to mandate COVID vaccines for anyone working in care homes. Staff must show proof of vaccination by Nov. 15 or face termination.

Perhaps some will refuse to get their shots. In that case, will the ministry back down? It shouldn’t. No one should be working with those most vulnerable to COVID-19 without being fully protected. It would be irresponsible, indeed immoral.

The result of all this? At best, a patchwork situation that will confuse both health workers and patients. Some will have to get their shots, but others won’t, and consistency will be out the window. It will be harder for institutions that want to do the right thing and require vaccination to follow through.