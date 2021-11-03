Bruce Arthur: Doug Ford’s shaky math, twisted logic block hospital vaccine mandates, and prolong the pandemic

You’d think the province would want people to get vaccinated, right? Vaccines are a ticket to what Ontario’s government wants: a stronger economy, a healthier health-care system, a simpler election, and an easier time pushing highways that benefit party donors but which almost certainly won’t cure congestion. We all want to get back to normal.

And yet Wednesday, Ontario refused to mandate vaccination for health-care workers. It was the latest in a string of decisions that give comfort to the anti-vaccine community, which is a driving force prolonging Ontario’s pandemic. As with a vaccine passport and vaccines for long-term care, the province had dragged its feet for weeks; this time, it found an excuse not to try. Premier Doug Ford specifically cited the impact of the potential departure of tens of thousands of health-care workers. He did not say where that number came from.

“Well, that was a number that was based on the premier's understanding of the situation before the letter (requesting expert feedback) was sent out (on Oct. 15),” said Minister of Health Christine Elliott, who was hastily sent to face the media while Ford was hidden from view. “We know that there would be some significant job losses if we were to proceed with mandatory vaccination right now. But we still support the decisions of individual hospitals to do as they see best.”

One should always be careful with the premier’s math; after all, it was just a week ago that Ford said the province couldn’t delay reopening for the 10 per cent of people left unvaccinated; at this moment 15 per cent of Ontarians over 12 are still not fully vaccinated, or 25 per cent of the entire province. And that difference matters.

But even if Ford’s numbers were true and verifiable — and Elliott said no actual information would be shared — there are approximately 225,000 people working in Ontario’s hospital system, so 10,000 would be four per cent. Individual mandates, however, have been a broad success in Ontario: Sick Kids, for example, saw 1.8 per cent of all employees refuse the mandate, and said it did not anticipate any service disruptions; University Health Network, the biggest hospital group in the country, said between 18 and 200 employees declined vaccination out of over 17,000 employees. To get to even four per cent of all health-care employees seems like a leap.

Look, it’s not that this is an uncomplicated issue. Staffing is indeed a concern in Ontario hospitals, especially when it comes to nurses. It’s true that Quebec is now re-examining its health-care vaccination mandate despite vaccinating 97 per cent of hospital employees, and British Columbia had to curtail some surgeries despite a 96 per cent full vaccination rate.

But in Ontario the feedback to the premier’s letter was fairly one-sided: mandatory health-care vaccinations were endorsed by, among others, the province’s volunteer independent science table, the provincial council of medical officers of health, the Registered Nurses of Ontario, the Ontario Medical Association, and the Ontario Hospital Association. Unlike the premier, the science table provided evidence for its position. The OHA noted that as of mid-October, 120 of the province’s 141 hospitals, representing over 166,000 employees, endorsed the idea, and more wrote their own letters or already have mandates.

The OHA says existing mandates drove vaccination rates from the high 80s or low 90s to the high 90s, which mirrors what would be best for society at large. And to assuage fears of job losses now, it endorsed hospitals being able to set their own deadlines.

On the other hand the premier said tens of thousands might quit, and who knows hospitals better, him or the hospitals?

This is a pattern. The province has already announced that its vaccine passport system will expire as soon as mid-January, giving anti-vaxxers an out. Ford never wanted to introduce it to begin with, citing the potential for a “split society.” Long-term care, the easiest move of all, languished for weeks. And on the day the province announced third-shot boosters for health-care workers, among others, the premier decided some could work without a single one. And unvaccinated staff have a higher chance of not being able to work, which amounts to missing employees either way.