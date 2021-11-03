New employees at Metro, Food Basics, Sobeys stores across Ontario test positive for COVID-19 and here are the impacted locations

While the Ontario government announced that almost three million Ontarians at higher risk for COVID-19 will soon be eligible for booster shots, the disease continues to emerge in big-name grocery stores.

As the province moves closer to offering third doses for everyone next year, here are the latest grocery store locations being impacted by COVID-19.

Metro

Oct. 29: New case at Food Basics, 780 Talbot St, St. Thomas with last day worked being Oct. 19

Related Content Ontario expands eligibility for third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Oct. 29: New case at Food Basics, 3442 Errington Ave. N., Chelmsford, with last day worked being Oct. 25

Oct. 28: New case at Metro Distribution Centre, 490 Industrial Ave., Ottawa with last day worked being Oct. 24

Sobeys

Nov. 2: New cases at Sobeys at 450 Columbia St. W. In Waterloo with last days worked being Oct. 26 and 27.

"Where required, we will communicate with customers who have shopped in the impacted location, with store signage, outlining our steps to manage the situation," Sobeys said in an online statement. "We will make every effort to update this information in due course and as information becomes available to us, following the guidance of Public Health."

These new cases come one week after several other COVID-19 cases were reported in Ontario grocery stores.