Holness served as president of the Broward County Democratic Black Caucus last year around the time of the fraud. She is the daughter of Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness, who had a 12-vote lead following Tuesday’s Democratic primary for a South Florida seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. A recount will determine the winner. Dale Holness was not charged in his daughter’s fraud case.

As part of her guilty plea, Damara Holness acknowledged that in June 2020, she applied for a $300,000 forgivable, federally-guaranteed Paycheck Protection Program loan on behalf of Holness Consulting Inc. She claimed that her company employed 18 people and spent an average of $120,000 each month on payroll. The company actually had zero employees and no payroll expenses, according to court documents.

6 a.m.: Germany’s disease control agency on Thursday reported the highest number of new coronavirus infections since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Robert Koch Institute, or RKI, said 33,949 new cases had been registered in the last 24 hours, up from 28,037 daily cases a week ago. The previous record was 33,777 new cases on Dec. 18, 2020.

The all-time high comes as the country’s federal Health Minister Jens Spahn is set to meet with the 16 state health ministers to discuss how to limit the spread of the virus in the winter as intensive care units in the hospitals are starting to fill up again and infections among children are skyrocketing.

On Thursday, the RKI reported 165 deaths, up from 126 a week ago. The overall number of people who have died from a COVID-19 infection in Germany has risen to to 96,192.

Senior health officials have repeatedly appealed to German residents who haven’t yet been vaccinated at all to get their shots, though Spahn acknowledged Wednesday that many of the holdouts can’t be convinced.

Official figures show that about two-thirds of Germany’s population of 83 million has completed its first round of vaccination. Around 16.2 million people age 12 or above remain unvaccinated — including 3.2 million over-60s.

Although officials agreed in August to make booster shots available to over-60s and nursing home residents and staff, only just over 2 million have been administered so far.

5:55 a.m.: Ontario is set to release its fall economic statement today to provide an update on the province’s finances and plans for recovery from the pandemic.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says Ontario has so far made great progress against COVID-19 and will unveil a plan that continues that fight.

He says it will also be about “building Ontario,” including plans for transit, highways, broadband, hospitals and long-term care.

Bethlenfalvy also highlighted a theme of “working for workers,” not long after the government proposed a host of worker-friendly measures such as a right to disconnect after hours, a ban on non-compete agreements, and requiring temporary help agencies to be licensed.

A $15 minimum wage, announced Tuesday by Premier Doug Ford, will be in legislation as part of the fall economic statement.

The latest projection for the 2021-2022 deficit is $32.4 billion, and the government said in its recent speech from the throne that economic recovery from the pandemic will be fuelled by growth, not spending cuts or tax hikes.

5:53 a.m.: A spike in health-care spending during the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to some serious financial challenges for provinces as they work to rebuild their health systems in the aftermath, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information.

The spending surge is expected to reach a record $308 billion in 2021, say newly released projections from CIHI.

That is roughly $8,019 per Canadian.

“COVID-19 resulted in the single biggest increase in health spending we have ever seen in this country,” said CIHI president David O’Toole in a news release.

Health spending is projected to have increased 12.8 per cent between 2019 and 2020. That’s more than triple the average annual growth rate seen from 2015 to 2019, which was approximately four per cent per year.

Spending is estimated to have increased another 2.2 per cent between 2020 and 2021.

The agency said its estimates will be updated as final spending amounts are tabulated, and may be less accurate than normal given the nature of emergency funds spent during the pandemic.

Still, the numbers add up to a troubling future as Canada works to recover from the pandemic and get health systems back on their feet.

“We know that in times of fiscal restraint we have less to spend on health care, so there’ll be some decisions in the future. It’s obviously a finite pot of money,” said Brent Diverty, vice-president of data strategies and statistics for CIHI.

Historically, increases in health spending have been in step, or slightly greater, than increases in economic growth. When provinces hit hard times, they usually spend less on health care.

5:50 a.m.: Data from the Ministry of Health shows COVID-19 deaths in Saskatchewan’s long-term care homes are more likely to occur in private care homes as opposed to ones run by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

As of Oct. 18, 154 residents of long-term care homes in Saskatchewan have died from COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, which makes up nearly 20 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in the province during that time frame.

Of those deaths, 62 occurred in private, non-profit homes; 45 occurred in private for-profit homes; and 47 occurred in homes run by the health authority.

Broken down by beds, one in 13 residents died in private, for-profit homes; one in 41 in private, non-profit homes; and one in 108 in public sector homes.