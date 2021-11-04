Barrick reports Q3 profit down from year ago

TORONTO — Barrick Gold Corp. reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as the price of gold also moved lower.

The gold miner, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its profit attributable to equity holders totalled US$347 million or 20 cents per share for the three months ended Sept. 30, down from US$882 million or 50 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $2.83 billion, down from US$3.54 billion in the same quarter last year, as Barrick's realized gold price fell to US$1,771 per ounce compared with US$1,926 per ounce a year ago.

Gold production totalled 1,092,000 ounces, down from 1,155,000 ounces a year ago, while copper production slipped to 100 million pounds compared with 103 million in the same quarter last year.