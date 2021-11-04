BCE reports Q3 profit and revenue up from year ago

TORONTO — BCE Inc. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as its revenue also edged higher.

The company says its profit attributable to common shareholders totalled $757 million or 83 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The result compared with a profit of $692 million or 77 cents per share a year ago.

Operating revenue totalled $5.84 billion, up from $5.79 billion in the same quarter last year.