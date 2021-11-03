See something you need for the holidays? Buy it now, experts advise

“Things are slowly improving, but we’re not there yet. Hopefully, by the middle of next year,” Broad said.

Things have gotten so bad that some U.S. sports books are even taking bets on supply chain issues, including whether U.S. President Joe Biden will order the U.S. National Guard to deploy trucks to help with the shipping backlog, or whether workers at the Port of Los Angeles will go on strike in 2022.

In the meantime, Johnson said, if you want to avoid gift cards, the best option is to get shopping now.

“My advice that I’ve been giving to people is, if you see something you think you might want to buy somebody for Christmas, buy it now, because it’s not going to be available in a few weeks,” said Johnson, a supply-chain specialist who’s also director of the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index.

If you do find something you like, expect to spend a bit more money than usual. In September, the annual inflation rate hit 4.4 per cent, the highest it’s been in 18 years, Statistics Canada announced recently.

According to Johnson and retail consultant Lisa Hutcheson, there are seven gift categories you might have trouble finding this year if you wait too long:

CELLPHONES AND GAMING CONSOLES: Good luck trying to get your hands on that new iPhone 13 or a PS5. Or, frankly, any other cellphone, if you’re looking for the hottest new model. You can thank a combination of shipping backlogs and the global shortage of silicon chips used in everything from phones to laptops and cars. That chip shortage, which existed to a lesser extent in pre-COVID times, has been exacerbated by the huge demand for electronic goods during the pandemic. Initially in the pandemic, some electronics makers and auto companies temporarily shut down production; now that they’re coming back online, chip supplies that are already low are getting depleted further.

“Electronics are definitely one of the most gifted categories during the holidays,” said Hutcheson, managing partner at retail consultancy J.C. Williams Group.

Also, Sony and Microsoft had major launches last November with PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, respectively, so many of those consoles have long since sold out.

ARTIFICIAL TREES: If you can’t find a gift to put under the tree this year, don’t worry — there might not be a tree anyway. At least not of the synthetic variety.

Along with issues getting them shipped from Asian countries including China, Vietnam and Malaysia where they’re typically manufactured, tree makers have also been dealing with a shortage of plastic resin used in producing the trees. Most of the causes of the plastic shortage are COVID-related. Plastic, for example, is used in much of the personal protective gear that helps to slow the virus’s spread. Also, during the pandemic, consumer demand for single-use plastic has soared because of safety concerns.

Decorations, including tinsel and ornaments, could also be in short supply, Johnson said.

TOYS: There could be a perfect storm for a toy shortage this year, Johnson warned. In addition to shipping woes and a plastic resin shortage, many toys have electronics — silicon chips, say — embedded in them. Also, the course of the pandemic hasn’t been smooth in some of the countries where toys are typically manufactured, he added.

“China’s still grappling with COVID. Countries like Vietnam and Malaysia, where there’s a lot of manufacturing, are still struggling with COVID. So we’ve got shutdowns in plants; we’ve got restrictions in their ports. So part of it is a manufacturing issue. But a lot of it is just logistical problems,” said Johnson.

CLOTHES: That snowsuit you were thinking of buying for your kid? The silk tie you might get as a stocking stuffer for your return to the office? If you see them, get them now, Hutcheson advised.

Apparel retailers who’ve been dealing with on-and-off lockdowns for the last 19 months have kept a very tight inventory, Hutcheson said. But sales have been a lot stronger than expected over the last few months as the North American economy gradually opens up. Combined with shipping woes, it’s a recipe for shortages, Hutcheson said.

“A lot of retailers might just not be equipped for such a quick turnaround,” Hutcheson said.

JEWELRY: Looking for some nice earrings for that special someone? Maybe you’re finally going to propose? Hoping to treat yourself for surviving this far into a global pandemic? Snap that jewelry up now, Johnson said.

“It’s a manufacturing and delivery issue. … Europe has been shut down until quite recently. A lot of the higher-quality stuff comes in from places like Italy or Belgium,” said Johnson. “With things like engagement rings, gold chains, earrings, I think the selection is going to be limited, and I think prices are going to be high.”

BOOZE: Looking for your uncle’s favourite single malt whisky as a gift? A special bottle of Australian shiraz to go with a holiday dinner? Or maybe some Champagne for New Year’s Eve? It might still be at sea or sitting in a shipping container, stuck in a backlog of ships at a West Coast port. You might need to pick an alternative (say, something local) for your holiday gifting and sipping.

On Oct. 17, the LCBO acknowledged in a letter to importers that global supply chain issues were affecting its shipping.

“These issues are resulting in an average three-week delay in container ships, with some locations experiencing up to a six-week delay,” the LCBO’s chief supply officer, Nick Nanos, wrote. In the spirits world, tequila and single malt Scotch are particularly affected. In the wine category, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand have taken the biggest hit.

Some producers are also having issues keeping up with shifting consumer demand during COVID, Nanos said.