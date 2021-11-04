Canadians underestimate their financial literacy

They say the recognition that income and economic inequality are leaving some people behind has underscored the need for greater financial literacy.

Gary Rabbior, president of the Canadian Foundation for Economic Education, said Canada is increasingly making financial literacy a priority.

"There's lots of good progress being made in Canada and a lot of resources to help Canadians build financial literacy," he said. "We're in good shape and getting better. But there's a lot more we can do."

In particular, he said Canada could improve financial education in schools.

"There's a bit of a scattered nature to our education system," Rabbior said. "It does tend to be positive but it would be good to have some greater uniformity in how we address the financial literacy of children and youth across the country."

The foundation has partnered with CIBC to launch a challenge for youth aged 14 to 18 to develop new learning resources that will help teach financial knowledge and skills to other young people.

The "My Money, My Future" contest includes a top prize of $10,000.

The Canadian Foundation for Economic Education has additional resources, guides and programs on teaching financial literacy and learning about managing money on its website, including a program called Talk with our Kids About Money which has its own dedicated website.

Meanwhile, the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada has launched a theme for each week of November: Managing expenses to keep up with bills and credit expenses, managing debt, managing savings to prepare for financial shocks and achieve financial goals, and navigating the financial marketplace with knowledge and confidence.

"Financial literacy month highlights the importance of building financial resilience, especially in these challenging times," Judith Robertson, commissioner of the agency, said in a statement.

In July, the FCAC released a new national financial literacy strategy. The five-year plan aims to help Canadians improve their financial knowledge as the economy gradually recovers from the economic shock of COVID-19 and in the future.

The agency has financial tools and calculators and resources about managing money, debt and borrowing and savings and investments on its website. It also hosts events, such as a one-hour webinar about how women can save more money on Nov. 17.

The FCAC's website also has a Canadian financial literacy database​, a complete list of financial literacy events and resources offered by Canadian organizations.

The Ontario Securities Commission also announced several investor education sessions this month on topics such as financial elder abuse prevention while the non-profit organization ABC Life Literacy Canada has launched free financial literacy resources for adults.

Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada also has a financial literacy program that offers education seminars through its volunteer network.

CPA Canada has various publications, including A Parent’s Guide to Raising Money-Smart Kids, A Guide to Financial Decisions: Planning for the End of Life and A Canadian’s Guide to Money-Smart Living.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2021.

By Brett Bundale, The Canadian Press