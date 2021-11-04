Ontario seeking to double skilled immigrants

The Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program allows foreign skilled workers and international students to apply to the Ontario government to be nominated for permanent residency in the province, but the federal government makes the final decision on approving the applications.

The province nominates people who have the skills and experience needed in Ontario.

McNaughton said the program had the capacity for 6,750 immigrants when the Progressive Conservatives came to the power in 2018. He said he's worked with the federal government to increase that to about 9,000 immigrants this year.

Ontario wants more control over the number of immigrants allowed under the program, as well as process of selecting them, McNaughton said. Currently, health-care workers and those working in skilled trades are most needed in Ontario, he said.

"There's tens of thousands of more new Canadians coming here through the federal government, and we want to have more control over that selection process," he said.

"We want an efficient, effective system that's going to do a more effective job of filling these labor shortages."

McNaughton said Ottawa should also provide more funding for foreign credential recognition efforts, improve the temporary foreign worker program, and help ensure international students stay in the province after they graduate in Ontario.

Cohen of the federal immigration department said Ottawa has committed to working on those issues.

"We agree with Minister McNaughton that all three of these issues are essential in strengthening our immigration system so it can continue to support Ontario's short term recovery and long term prosperity," he said.

A recent study by the Conference Board of Canada found that economic immigration programs tend to bring highly-educated and highly-skilled immigrants the country, but the pandemic has shown that essential workers are also needed in the labour market.

"Canada’s economic immigration system has a strong focus on highly educated immigrants, but this does not always correspond with the labour demand in essential sectors," said the study published Monday.

It found that several industries, including manufacturing, agriculture, retail trades and food services, are relying on temporary workers and over-qualified immigrants.

"Over-reliance on temporary workers and widespread overqualification are risks to the resilience of essential sectors," the study found.

"One of the ways to mitigate these risks is to provide the pathways to bring permanent residents with the right skills, experience, and training to work in essential occupations."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2021.

By Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press