Former Ontario premier Bill Davis remembered

"You always got the sense that he thought of himself simply as Bill from Brampton and he’d be happier up in Georgian Bay than in talking about all he had done for Ontario," he said.

Neil Davis, one of the former premier’s sons, said his father was not only a great politician but "a better person, a wonderful father, grandfather and great grandfather."

Toronto Mayor John Tory said there were two people he’s tried to model himself after -- his father and the former Ontario premier, who was a mentor and friend.

"For any of us to be able to consistently represent the kind of decency and balance and humanity and humility that he did would be a monumental personal achievement. I’m not sure anyone could do it as he did," Tory said.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown also paid tribute to Davis, saying he "set the gold standard of public service" and will go down in history "as one of the great contributors to modern Canada."

Davis died on Aug. 8 of natural causes at his home in Brampton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2021.

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

By Noushin Ziafati, The Canadian Press