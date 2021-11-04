Investment gains offset insurers' pandemic losses

TORONTO — Canada's big insurers say investment gains and business growth in the third quarter helped offset the costs of weather events and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sun Life Financial Inc. reported underlying net income was up 6.7 per cent to $902 million for the quarter ending Sept. 30, Manulife reported core net income was up 4.4 per cent to $1.52 billion, and Great-West Lifeco Inc. reported net earnings were up five per cent to $872 million.

The insurers all reported higher assets under management as they saw inflows of investments and gains in markets, including Sun Life up 11 per cent to $1.39 trillion compared with the end of 2020, Manulife up 7 per cent to $1.4 trillion over the same period, and Great West up 11 per cent to $2.2 trillion.

Manulife said its earnings were impacted by a $152 million charge to its property and casualty reinsurance business for losses related to Hurricane Ida and the European floods, and the effects of COVID-19 on policyholders in Asia and the U.S.