Highlights from Ontario's economic update

Here's a look at some of the highlights of Ontario's fall economic update released Thursday:

HEALTH SPENDING

Home care: $548.5 million to help patients recover at home and support people with complex health conditions.

Long-term care: $57.6 million for more nurse practitioners in long-term care, $72.3 million over three years to hire more inspectors, $22 million on technology to share information between hospitals and long-term care.

Staff: $342 million to hire more nurses and personal support workers, $12.4 million over two years on mental health supports for health workers.

Other care: $17 million over two years to extend a program giving access to dental services for some seniors.

DEFICIT

The province is projecting a deficit of $21.5 billion for the fiscal year, lower than the budget projection of $33.1 billion.

BUILDING AND INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

Roads and highways: $2.6 billion to expand and repair highways and bridges. An unspecified amount of money will also go to fund the planned highways like the Bradford Bypass and Highway 413.