Banking regulator lifts dividend restrictions

TORONTO — Canada's banking regulator says it has cleared the way for banks and insurers to raise dividends and resume share buybacks.

Peter Routledge, head of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, says the reasons for the ban that was implemented in the early days of the pandemic no longer stand.

Financial institutions are also cleared to increase executive compensation.

Routledge says that boards of directors at the companies should be able to make decisions on the payouts, and that OFSI expects them to act responsibly.